Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Hold” at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

