OAX (OAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $548,993.00

OAX (OAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One OAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0579 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $548,993.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003861 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075358 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

