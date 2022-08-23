NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $172.57. The company had a trading volume of 362,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,939,928. The firm has a market cap of $431.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

