NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $47.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,094. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. NRG Energy has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,642,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.