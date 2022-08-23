Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $6.81

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $7.47. Novonix shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 201 shares.

Novonix Stock Up 17.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a current ratio of 54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Novonix in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novonix during the second quarter valued at $402,000.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

