Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Novanta Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

