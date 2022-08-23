Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,982 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.80% of Novanta worth $142,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novanta by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,303,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 14.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,785,000 after acquiring an additional 179,209 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 399,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,876,000 after purchasing an additional 89,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Novanta by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 200,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 53,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Stock Down 3.6 %

NOVT opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

