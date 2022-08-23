Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $42.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.56.

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

