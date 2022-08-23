Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. TD Securities upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $256.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

