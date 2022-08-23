Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

Nordson Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $11.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $233.28. The company had a trading volume of 412,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,123. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.19 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

