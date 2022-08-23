NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 286,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,776,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.