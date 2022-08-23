Nicholas Hawkins Acquires 62,400 Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Hawkins acquired 62,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.59 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$286,478.40 ($200,334.55).

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Insurance Australia Group Limited operates as a general insurance company in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

