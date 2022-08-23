Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

