Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADI opened at $163.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day moving average of $159.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

