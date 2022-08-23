Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 394,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $401.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.