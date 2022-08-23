Nicholas Company Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.36% of Cohen & Steers worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $972,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,076,184 shares in the company, valued at $83,059,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492. Company insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNS opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.64%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

