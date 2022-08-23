Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 947.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Syneos Health by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Syneos Health by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

