Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.2 %

LECO opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.70.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.