Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 18,262 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $200,903,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 23.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after buying an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $373.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.85.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

