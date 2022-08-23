NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 126,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,545,028 shares.The stock last traded at $3.74 and had previously closed at $3.58.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

