Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 3.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Newmont worth $1,390,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 290,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,939,486. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

