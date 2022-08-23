New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $24.30

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $25.15. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 7,803 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Macquarie raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.92 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

