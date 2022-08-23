Netvrk (NTVRK) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Netvrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netvrk has a total market cap of $15.86 million and $543,897.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Netvrk has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Netvrk Coin Profile

