Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $29.00 million and $755,010.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,397.98 or 1.00013813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00052910 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026406 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001236 BTC.

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

