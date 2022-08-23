Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Tops $137.04 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $137.04 million and $1.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.75 or 0.07631446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00160147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00267685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00723241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00581068 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.