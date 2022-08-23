Neoteric Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $534,335.19 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Neoteric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Neoteric has a market capitalization of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Neoteric Profile
Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.
Buying and Selling Neoteric
