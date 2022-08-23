Neoteric Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $534,335.19 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Neoteric coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Neoteric has a market capitalization of $534,335.19 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neoteric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neoteric using one of the exchanges listed above.

