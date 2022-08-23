NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,360 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.39. 26,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

