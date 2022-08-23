NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 174,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares during the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $3,681,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 995,735 shares of company stock worth $319,709,051 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.61. 102,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $300.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

