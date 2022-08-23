NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.92. 1,192,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,502,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

