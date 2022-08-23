NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.66. 703,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,519. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $75.40 and a 12-month high of $170.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.55.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

