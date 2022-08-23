NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,881 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.87. 210,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

