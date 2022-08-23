Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $11.66 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023212 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016285 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005222 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,417,499 coins and its circulating supply is 19,385,969 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

