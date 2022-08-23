Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0494 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $6,245.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000819 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,176,593 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

