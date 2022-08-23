Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.63 and last traded at $133.75. Approximately 820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.30.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $855,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

