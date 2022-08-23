Mystic Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.18. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

