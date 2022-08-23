Mystic Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.32. 112,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,550,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

