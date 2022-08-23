Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 295 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.