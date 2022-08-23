Must Asset Management Inc. Takes $936,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Celsius accounts for approximately 0.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Celsius by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Celsius by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $7.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.20. 65,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.20. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,393,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

