Must Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 370.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,866 shares during the quarter. ONE Group Hospitality makes up about 2.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $4,260,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock remained flat at $8.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $284.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $81.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

ONE Group Hospitality Profile

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.