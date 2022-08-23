Must Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 370.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,866 shares during the quarter. ONE Group Hospitality makes up about 2.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $4,260,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock remained flat at $8.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $284.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.38.
Several analysts recently issued reports on STKS shares. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
