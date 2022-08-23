Must Asset Management Inc. Purchases 97,962 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 278.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,962 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises approximately 8.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Carvana by 1.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH grew its position in Carvana by 272.0% during the first quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after buying an additional 361,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Carvana by 32.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. 197,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,765,023. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $363.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,148,258 shares of company stock valued at $45,901,774. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

