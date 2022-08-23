Must Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 871.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,005 shares during the quarter. Outset Medical makes up approximately 1.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Outset Medical worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,413,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 508,082 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Outset Medical by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 228,661 shares during the last quarter.

OM stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. 4,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,988 shares of company stock worth $1,609,314. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

