MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 260,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 573% from the average daily volume of 38,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

