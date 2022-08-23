Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12,500.00

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as £125 ($151.04) and last traded at £127 ($153.46), with a volume of 1073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £127 ($153.46).

Mountview Estates Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £495.17 million and a PE ratio of 1,843.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is £134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 102.53.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 250 ($3.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Featured Stories

