Morgan Stanley Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $80.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. 2,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,368. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

