Morgan Stanley Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $69.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.07. 48,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,706 shares of company stock worth $187,920. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

