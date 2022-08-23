Morgan Stanley Cuts Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $320.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

NYSE RE opened at $274.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.59. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $248.63 and a 52-week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Re Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $108,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $67,377,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 206,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,475,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

