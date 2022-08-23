Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,297 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $39.98. 222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,079. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $57.71.

