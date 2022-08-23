Monumental Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,508 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 128,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after acquiring an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 97,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,359. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

