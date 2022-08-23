Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $161,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35,987.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,976,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.11. 45,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

