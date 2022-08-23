Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $56.72. 1,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,433. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08.

